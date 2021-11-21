Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 21: Beware of any trouble

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, things may not go as per your expectations, but still, you can manage to have a good and productive day. Those who have been waiting to get good deals from their clients for a long time, they may have to wait a bit longer. You may get a message from an old friend. Some may find success in love.

Today, you may find reasons to disagree with your colleagues, but take things casually, this is not a suitable day on the professional front. A small discussion may turn into a big argument, so avoid it. Avoid getting into the war of egos and focus only on boosting your productivity. Nothing is impossible if you give your 100% to complete something.

How stars have planned your day? Read ahead!

Gemini Finance Today

Some good property deals may come your way, but your financial condition may not allow you, so wait a bit longer. You may have to find a mediator to solve issues with business partners or get outstanding payments from clients.

Gemini Family Today

This is a normal day on the domestic front. Homemakers may be tired and bored of monotonous routines and crave for a change. Avoid debating with siblings or partners today.

Gemini Career Today

Some may question their choices on the career front. Some business meetings may not turn out productive. Some may have to manage funds to invest in business or new ventures.

Gemini Health Today

There is excitement in the air and you may enjoy good health. Some may feel energy and power within themselves and plan some adventurous activities. You are advised not to exhaust yourself.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may try to be adventurous or creative in order to get some romance. Married couples may expect a more passionate love life. Good news is foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Red

