Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 27: Time to reassess goals

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The new day may bring comfort and security in every aspect of your life. Keep moving calmly towards your objectives without boasting about your skills and abilities. Do not trust anyone blindly and do not reveal your cards in front of everyone before you achieve the desired success. Your pending tasks may start getting accomplished now, bringing much confidence and happiness. Today is a fine day to reassess your goals and your priorities. You should use this golden opportunity to improve your prospects. Students looking to get admission in their choice of institution may get encouraging results. Avoid traveling today as it can prove to be counter-productive and may prove to be taxing as well. An ancestral dispute regarding property or ancestral home is likely to be resolved. You may also find a suitable buyer or be able to sell the property in question.

Gemini Finance Today

Today you may not suffer from any kind of financial crisis since luck is all set to shine on you. Your calculated risks may bring handsome profit. You should focus on enhancing your savings to remain on a steady wicket.

Gemini Family Today

You may be able to spend some quality time with your family which may add to your happiness. If there is a member of marriageable age in your family, then the person’s marriage can be fixed.

Gemini Career Today

There could be some misunderstandings with your boss, so you are advised to remain calm and patient and tread cautiously. This is not the best time to change things at work. Bide your time as you may get your chance very soon.

Gemini Health Today

Your health is likely to remain indifferent to seasonal changes as you stick to your fitness routine. In terms of health, you may face small problems today relating to digestion and blood pressure. It is advised to opt for traditional ways to address the discomfort.

Gemini Love Life Today

Single people might undertake a journey and meet someone who may leave a deep impression on them. Those facing problems in married life are likely to soon get a new lease of life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

