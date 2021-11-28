Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 28: Time to meet our acquaintance

Dear Gemini, today is a day to realize all of these wonderful qualities in a go.
Gemini, you are a truly intellectual being.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:11 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

You are an ever-curious soul and you always want to know a little better of the world and this leads you to be an avid and quick learner. Gemini, you are a truly intellectual being. Today, is a day to realize all of these wonderful qualities in a go. Also, you may feel to follow all your dreams and passion with a new motivation to unleash and channelize your infinite energy in the right direction. But, don’t get overwhelmed with your positivity and take care of your finances.

Gemini Finance Today 

You will have to stay a little precautious with your finance and monetary transactions. Don’t invest in a new property or asset. However, you may plan for it today and it will yield positive returns in the future. You may be offered a great deal but think before considering it as an investment.

Gemini Family Today 

Today you will feel the unconditional support and love of your family and people that matter the most to you. But don’t be a selfish soul and reciprocate their feelings with some warmth and affection. An acquaintance might turn into a close one later. 

Gemini Career Today 

You will feel energetic today but at the same time, you are advised to not take up more assignments that you cannot even handle. Act as your diplomat best to win at a tactful situation at workplace. Avoid meeting with your subordinated as you may argue with them unnecessarily for not being efficient as per your liking.

Gemini Love Life Today 

You will be surprised and wooed by your spouse today with some exemplary affectionate move that they will make. You may also feel romantic later in the day and you both will spend some quality time together. Your partner can surprise something romantic and big for you. So, be prepare for that

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Olive Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

