Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 4: Don't slow down!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, planetary positions are in your favour and you are likely to make the most of these circumstances to succeed. Your prompt actions may save both - your personal and professional fronts from falling apart. It is likely to prevent an untoward incident at home and also prevent work from piling up at office. Better prospects need to be taken up with both hands. You may find time to explore your creative side and use it to your advantage too. Setbacks are foreseen in some walks of life. Do not go slow on your endeavors to accomplish your goals. They may take time, but you will win eventually. Right now, is the perfect time to undertake a journey with friends, which had been pending since long.

Gemini Finance Today

This is a good time for financial growth. Outstanding dues are likely to get cleared. You may earn surplus money from an immovable asset, which is likely to bring you good profits in the coming months. Stocks may give rich dividends.

Gemini Family Today

You are likely to celebrate an occasion at home, which your relatives might attend. Peace and accord may prevail at home during this time. However, there could be differences of opinion between parents and relatives, which might disrupt the happy domestic atmosphere.

Gemini Career Today

It is a promising day on the professional front, as freshers are likely to make headway in their career. Your bosses may reward you for your achievements at work. You are likely to add to your skills through a learning program.

Gemini Health Today

The day does not bring any major health issue, except for some weather-induced ailments like cold and cough. Seek medical attention to rid of the problem. Breathing exercises might give you some relief.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be a bit unstable today. There may be misunderstandings between you and your romantic partner, which is likely to create rifts in the relationship. Work towards strengthening the ties.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

