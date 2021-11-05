Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 5: Time to get good results!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are the gentle souls who do not strike back unless disturbed. They have noble high standards and always show case the best of themselves. Your flexible and adaptive nature makes you an extraordinarily social person. They are naturally autonomous in life. Geminis are never greedy and possess the great quality of contentment. You value your loved ones the most, and henceforth that can make you moody when your expectations of them hurt. Looking at the aura of your day, there is a good deal of activity waiting your way; health wise, your day is going to be great! Now let us head to what to expect and where you have to be vigilant today as per the placement of the stars.

Gemini Finance Today

People planning to invest on Mutual funds could wait for some more time. Those engaged in export and import business may find quality gains today.

Gemini Family Today

Your relationship with your siblings is likely to strengthen, getting you all on the same line. Family front appears to be peaceful and supportive overall.

Gemini Career Today

Some of you can expect a hike in the salary you were looking forward to get in your new job. Students waiting for their results to come may expect good scores.

Gemini Health Today

Today you may expect significant relief from illness you had been going through. Your confidence is likely to build up with the improvement in your health. You may also include exercises into your routine to have a strong body.

Gemini Love Life Today

When the rain and Sun meet - it forms a beautiful rainbow, so is the case in terms of relationship. Differences that you have been encountering need to be sorted at the earliest to build your relationship stronger. When you feel good about your relationship – it certainly makes you a better and beautiful person.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

