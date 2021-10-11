Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Today is certainly a good day!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, it will be a satisfying day at work as you have an attachment to work responsibilities. You will be able to complete all pending tasks today. Those who deal in any business may also get new clients and profitable deals.

You are advised to be diplomatic on the family front in order to avoid any conflict and maintain peace and harmony on the domestic front.

Your financial condition and health will remain good, so you may plan a long or short trip with friends to break the monotonous routine.

What else is there to unfold for the day? Read ahead.

Gemini Finance Today

You will plan to start a new venture as your stable financial condition allows you to do so, but it is advised to postpone it for now. Some may splurge on household stuff or some artefacts.

Gemini Family Today

Your involvement may be required in sorting out a family issue. Someone may be hurt by your harsh speaking, so control it. Try to be available for your partner when he needs you.

Gemini Career Today

Your consistent efforts will get you success on the professional front. You will be able to complete your work on time by devoting extra hours at work. You may need to spend some time helping your colleague, but it will be recognised.

Gemini Health Today

You will feel comfortable after recovering from a prolonged health issue. A health tip offered by someone close will work wonders for you. Try including a light workout in your daily routine.

Gemini Love Life Today

Love birds may plan to take their relationship to the next level. It is a favourable day to discuss something important with your spouse or lover. If looking for an approval from a family elder regarding your relationship – today is certainly a good day!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Saffron

