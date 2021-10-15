Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Shun your obstinacy!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, your endurance and commitment to the tasks that you take up will begin to pay off in all aspects of your life - be it your domestic front, career romantic relationship or matters related to money. The rewards that you will receive in exchange for your continued efforts will be in plenty. You will have a lot on your plate to choose from, which might lead you to get distracted. Focus your attention on one thing at a time. You will adapt to change and benefit from it. You will get to enjoy the ripened fruits of your labor now. Shun your obstinacy or it may affect you negatively.

Gemini Finance Today

Wise investments made in the past are likely to bring great returns. You may receive monetary gains from an immovable asset, which you recently purchased. A new business venture may be profitable.

Gemini Family Today

Today, you may have a rollercoaster ride on the domestic front. There may be conflicts between you and your parents, which you will handle amicably. You are likely to be entertained in the company of relatives towards the end of the day.

Gemini Career Today

Those wanting a change of job may now start to look for new avenues as the time is suitable. You are likely to meet with success. Those working in the public sector are likely to progress in their field of work.

Gemini Health Today

Today, you will have to take care of your health as your flawed dietary habits are likely to upset your stomach. Practicing yoga asanas that benefit your inner core will help you bounce back to normal health.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life may go on the back burner as you are likely to be caught up in a busy work schedule. This will not only sadden your romantic partner but may also create rifts in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

