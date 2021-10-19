Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 19: Travel opportunities ahead

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are creative thinkers who produce creative things. They are extremely curious. They are naturally autonomous in life. Geminis are the gentle souls who do not strike back unless disturbed. They are absolutely loyal to their closest ones. Geminis once they are committed to you, they will be loyal to you all life. They like to derive information and learn new things. Gemini is never greedy and possess the great quality of contentment. Your overall day looks fabulous with great travel opportunities. Make your partner a priority before you take up life’s decisions. That will make your life more beautiful enhancing the compatibility. After having gone through the overview of your day, lets hop on to your daily aspects of life.

Gemini Finance Today

Great! Your financial front for the day looks impressive. For those owning Resorts and Restaurants could turn lucky to have a busy day, with a lot of cash inflow.

Gemini Family Today

You may get a chance to go on a business trip with your spouse. You will be welcomed with warmth and that shall gloom your face with glee!

Gemini Career Today

You hold a great chance to change your job. You may get an invite for a better company. Your stars advise you to take up the change and look for your growth in the new industry.

Gemini Health Today

Geminis’ health will be good overall whether on account of mental, physical or emotional. Continue to follow all the norms and precautions especially if travelling somewhere. It will be for your own safety and good.

Gemini Love Life Today

Keep yourself active in romantic activities. Do not ignore your love life as the spark might be lost. Cultivate a new habit to take your partner for a short walk during the sunset.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

