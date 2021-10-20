Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 20: Do not invest today!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are a joyous personality with a somewhat carefree attitude. You are adaptable and you change as per your surroundings. Your curious mindset helps you to learn new things more easily and that makes you a good leader and team player. However, you tend to become restless very frequently, in turn, ruining your tasks at hand. You love forging new relationships and maintaining them for long. You are responsible and carry out your duties without hurdles stopping you from reaching your goals. You will be polishing all your skills right now and calling on your hidden resources to meet the challenges in your life. The journey is likely to be tough, but you are going to enjoy every moment of it.

Gemini Finance Today

Do not go for investments and property dealings right at this moment. Things may not go as planned; so, it is better not to stress yourself. Wait for golden days in the future. Hold on tight that you have – repayment of debts can wait for a while.

Gemini Family Today

Be courteous and respectful towards the belief of other people. You are on the road to success, but like always do not make a mistake when it comes to taking the necessary cautions. Take necessary advice from your spouse.

Gemini Career Today

The planetary positions advise you to keep your eye on the ball and rise above the temptation to socialize. You are making progress on an assignment and do not want to fall behind. Stop listening to others and focus on your problem-solving abilities.

Gemini Health Today

You will have a rejuvenated spirit in you that will boost your mood. You will not face any kind of major health problems. You are advised to remain cautious though and engage in some form of physical exercise.

Gemini Love Life Today

Put on your best attire as the night is going to belong to you & your beloved. For singles, a little flirting can never be harmful. A new relationship is knocking at your door.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

