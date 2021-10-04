Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Stay away from conflicts!
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Stay away from conflicts!

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:45 AM IST
You excel at any given task and that keeps you ahead of your contemporaries
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, you are intelligent and you tend to pick up knowledge regarding things more quickly than others. This helps you communicate with others easily. Today is the right time to execute your plans to work more efficiently with positive outcomes. You excel at any given task and that keeps you ahead of your contemporaries. However, you need to slow down a little and rest a bit. Overwork could wear you down. Students will do a good job on their academic front and make their parents proud. Travelling to an exotic location is on the cards for you, but weigh all options before embarking on the journey. Postpone your property investment plans.

Gemini Finance Today

Today, you are likely to get some relief in repayment of your loans as a family member might come to your rescue. Investing capital in an immovable asset will also prove to be beneficial for you in the times to come.

Gemini Family Today

There are chances that an old family dispute is likely to raise its ugly head at home again. Try to pacify your family members with your patient handling of issues. Stay away from conflicts to save domestic harmony.

Gemini Career Today

Evaluating your position at work will not only give you a chance to assess your professional standing but will also help you increase your productivity depending on the outcome. Your valuable suggestions will greatly benefit the organization.

Gemini Health Today

Avoiding self-medication for minor health-related ailments will go a long way in keeping you fit and fine. Regular workout routines and a nutritious diet will also help you get in shape. Calming exercises will show positive results on your mental health.

Gemini Love Life Today

You will enjoy quiet time in the company of your beloved, far away from the busy city life. Your romantic ties will strengthen further, with your beloved proposing you for marriage.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

