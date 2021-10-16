Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 16: Go out and have fun!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The Gemini personality is very fun, but, like every sign, Geminis have weaknesses. Their strengths are that they are adaptable, outgoing, and intelligent—there is never a dull moment with a Gemini. However, their weaknesses are that they are indecisive, impulsive, unreliable, and nosy. You are volatile beings that are inquisitive, intelligent, and great thinkers. You are highly competent who can quickly persuade others to accept their own thoughts and beliefs. A tendency to be harsh on yourself when things are confusing or unpleasant for you should be avoided. It can lead to stress. Go out and have fun! You are a born traveller - the person who loves adventure and wants to be enlightened by different experiences. If required, take your travel buddy.

Gemini Finance Today

Pay attention to the minute details of any sale or purchase you do, chances of suffering from fraud are there! You may need to exercise strong control over your will to understand and balance your expenses.

Gemini Family Today

Your parents may be interested in joining you on your excursion. Make certain that you have time for them. After a hard day at work, surprise them with tickets to a late-night movie screening.

Gemini Career Today

You are going to be struck by the good favour and luck is going to be on your side today. If you have been working on an assignment or a project it is going to be a huge success. You may be asked to visit another city for business-related matters.

Gemini Health Today

All you really need is a nice cup of tea, some little exercise, and plenty of relaxation. The urge to push oneself is a way of concealing one's true emotions. Get up in the morning and go out for a fresh walk.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may come across new acquaintances or friends today. It will help you understand the deeper meaning of love and will empower you to differentiate between superficial and true love! You will meet someone new today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

