Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 17: An end to hard days

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A Gemini always tries to avoid unnecessary conflict and is not a fan of drama. They usually are focused on important things. They are not afraid to stand for themselves and can be rough with words when aggravated. Gemini’s mind seems to be constantly racing, if they seem preoccupied then they will be hit by contemplating ideas. They are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Accordingly, they find it easier to initiate conversations with people around them, and even strangers for that matter. The only thing you have to keep in mind is to avoid travelling to distant places in order to ensure safety of lives. Having seen the gist of the overall day let us move ahead to get to know your day better.

Gemini Finance Today

Your hard days are going to end and you will be relieved from the high-interest loan. So, you might have to ponder all day to wind up with the formalities.

Gemini Family Today

You may expect a pleasant surprise from your father. Your eyes could be filled with happy tears with the love that you feel from your family. Cheers to your happy moments, Geminis.

Gemini Career Today

Hard work never fails! The extra hours that you toil in your workplace is soon going to fetch you results. Do not lose your pace. People who fancy becoming Artists have good hopes to barge into an opportunity.

Gemini Health Today

If you are planning to join that yoga class in your nearby apartment and have been facing some or the other thing running into your way, then today is going to be an auspicious day to step out of your feet into yoga classes.

Gemini Love Life Today

Love is in the air Geminis. You are going to be excited about the big announcement which is on the way to your ears. People on their honeymoon vacation are going to have enormous fun.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

