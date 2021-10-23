Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 23: Don’t ignore finance

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are often believed to be the luckiest of the individuals. They are cheerful most of the time and people love to be around them. Their loving and caring nature makes them empathetic people. They are independent and don't prefer to live under someone else’s shadow and would like to have control of their own life. Geminis are very keen observers. You have all the energy and cleverness in the world to get there. Gather all the faith hidden within you, to stay determined. They have to be concerned about your financial affairs today. Do not simply trust any of your friends or relatives which might put you in unnecessary loss. So, Geminis, be careful about your finances!

Gemini Finance Today

Keep a check on your cash inflow and outflow. Curb your desires as far as possible as human desires are never ending. If you are running on a loss and are not finding a way to get out of it, then you need to step your leg into new ventures.

Gemini Family Today

You may expect a visit from your distant cousin after the long waiting. For some it might be possible that you get to spend a whole day out with your loved ones.

Gemini Career Today

Good opportunities are up in the health sector. Geminis might find a good offer which might also get you a good experience for your career life.

Gemini Health Today

Beginners seem to have a great start today. If it's your first day of exercise training, try investing yourself into team sport as it will motivate you to play along with your buddies and thereby providing moderate exercise to your body.

Gemini Love Life Today

Things will look good with your partner around even in your tough times; keep your partner close as it will bring the light you hope for in darkest times.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

