Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: Keep a check on your health

Gemini

People born under this sign are adaptable and versatile, but can be nervous and tense at times, which can prove a big negative in certain situations. This negative trait will be in evidence at workplace, so try and overcome it.

Gemini Finance Today

If you put yourself under debt but know how to manage your money, you can keep that debt from ruining your life and staining your financial happiness. You can expect a good price for your car or a major household item that you have decided to sell. Get into the saving mode now.

Gemini Family Today

Today, you are likely to enjoy a picnic or an outing with friends and it will not only help you in strengthening your bonds but also in de-stressing your mind. Your guidance and support are likely to help a family elder heal his/ her dark moods.

Gemini Career Today

Failure does not mean you are a failure, it just means you have not succeeded yet, so don’t worry if things have not gone your way; remember behind every successful man, there are a lot of unsuccessful years. If you are not regular in your preparation for exams, you are certain to fall behind your competitors in school/ college.

Gemini Health Today

The body loves routine and consistency, so try to eat, as far as possible, sleep and work at the same time every day; this way your body will function at its optimum efficiency. Don’t expect immediate results from an exercise routine that you have recently started; you will need to be regular in it for positive results.

Gemini Love Life Today

There are actually no goodbyes for those living apart, wherever they are, they will always be in each other’s heart. Those of different orientation may rue the fact that they are still not allowed to enjoy the rights and freedoms that other straight citizens enjoy in the country.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

