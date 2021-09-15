Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 15: Focus on your health

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your expressive and quick-witted nature is likely to endear you to all as there’s never a boring moment when you around. Today, you need to keep doing efforts with all your energy and soon the game will be all yours. Given that your sign is governed by the God of communication, your negotiation and convincing power skills are likely to swing the business or finance deal in your favor. You need to rein in your impulsiveness and think before you act to maintain the balance in all aspect of your life. You will need to consider other’s point of you, before you assert your own will.

Gemini Finance Today

The business class may remain a little disappointed with their earnings, but situation is set to improve shortly. You are likely to manage your expenses with your savings if you face any shortage of funds.

Gemini Family Today

If you going through some miscommunication in the family, then you can resolve it amicably during this time. A family member may require your help, but may be reluctant to approach you, so remain at hand.

Gemini Career Today

You will do well to keep up your drive and enthusiasm for a new professional endeavor to make it successful. Hard work and focus will help you overcome the difficult and turbulent times at the workplace.

Gemini Health Today

The elderly may suffer joint pains, muscular aches, and the like. But a more active lifestyle will enable them to lead a healthier life. You strictly need to avoid binge eating to enjoy the perks of good health.

Gemini Love Life Today

If planning to get married, it is an auspicious time to get the ball rolling. You are likely to get support from various corners, including from your parents and family elders. If you don’t have anyone in your life, chances of a change in the status quo appear strong today. Get ready for exciting times ahead.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Smokey Grey

