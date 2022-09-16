Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 16, 2022: Expect short gains

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Gemini, you may get short gains in terms of investments. You may think of looking at new ways to increase your savings. You may not make huge profits today but still you may be able to comfortably manage your funds. Your family may spend quality time with you. You may celebrate the achievement of your children with your extended family members. You may plan his future course of action. Your elders may feel happy because of your helping nature. You may finish the current project in a profitable way. Your colleagues may be happy with your working style and they may seek guidance from you. They may decide to follow you, which, in turn, may make you more confident. Health may trouble you today, Gemini, just take care not to ignore any symptom.

Gemini Finance Today You may not show haste in financial transactions. You may respect the advice of experienced people. Your expenses may continue to increase; however, you may fulfill all your responsibilities. You may stay patient.

Gemini Family Today You may stay ahead and maintain relationships with your close family members. You may be better in emotional matters. You may respect everyone. Your personal matters may be favorable. You may love to have some family time every day.

Gemini Career Today Today you may make good relations with your boss. You may have some promotions. Your prestige in the society may be increased. You may also expect some work-related travel, which may further enhance your career prospects.

Gemini Health Today Today, you may feel dull because of lack of proper rest. You may get tired due to overworking. You may have back ache, cold or slight fever. You may not take it seriously and may continue with your breathing exercises. However, it may be good not to ignore your health and check with an expert.

Gemini Love Life Today Your love relations may not be that sweet today. You may be in a crisis whether to follow your partner’s advice or not. You may try to convince him/her but it may not be possible. Your attitude towards your partner may appear to be rude.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

