Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: A prosperous day professionally

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are curious and enthusiastic. You are sharp and quick-witted when it comes to getting your work done. You are a team player and make good leaders. Like you sun sign, which is a set of twins, you can be unpredictable most of the time! People close to you can never be sure which side of you is what they know about you! You blend in within a group and make great friends. You love to gather information and your mind is always receptive to new ideas. You have a creative bend of mind and you love to follow your passion. You value your personal freedom and do things on your own terms.

Gemini Finance Today

You will be prosperous on your professional front today. Your business is likely to flourish and you will reap its rich returns. Almost all of your monetary transactions will bring profits in the days to come.

Gemini Family Today

You will have a lot on your mind to gift to your family. Start with an outing, where you will get to know and understand your family members better, in turn, strengthening your domestic ties with everyone.

Gemini Career Today

Lethargy is likely to creep in on your professional front today, which will create quite a lot of hindrances for you at work. You need to pull up your socks and complete all pending tasks efficiently before deadline approaches.

Gemini Health Today

Your physical health will remain fine, but your mental peace will be disturbed due to your chaotic work schedules. Try meditation techniques or take a trip to the spa for a soothing aromatherapy session to help you relax your mind.

Gemini Love Life Today

Those single, are likely to be introduced to an interesting person through your friends, which will give you a chance to start a new and exhilarating romantic relationship today. There is a possibility that this might turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

