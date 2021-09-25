Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: It's a happy day for you!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Various challenges are likely to block your way to success today, but your diligence and your resilience will help you chart your own course in the middle of the sea! There will be changes in your lifestyle, which are likely to trouble you initially, but you are not the one to be bogged down by pressures. You are not likely to receive enough funds from your new property. Students will have the time of their life as they receive a sanction letter for starting their higher studies at a prestigious institution. The sand and the water are calling out to you, so start packing for an exotic getaway with friends, which will rejuvenate your senses.

Gemini Finance Today

Starting a partnership venture is likely to bring you profits. With a stronger financial position, now is the right time for you to plan a long-thought of business undertaking with a close friend.

Gemini Family Today

Your mind is likely to be clouded by negative thoughts, which you will have to clear off to understand family dynamics better. Your family will be your biggest strength today and they will stand by you in your decisions.

Gemini Career Today

Those employed in the private sector will have to put in extra efforts to make their mark on the professional front. Your efforts will be directly proportional to the outcome that you bring, which will affect your appraisal in the coming months.

Gemini Health Today

Today, you will find yourself both physically and mentally happy. Your health-conscious friends will motivate you to take up fitness exercises to remain in good shape. Staying away from alcohol will also help to improve your overall wellness.

Gemini Love Life Today

Love is in the air for you and you will have to make the most of it right now. However, neglecting your love life will affect it negatively and you will have to shun your egoistic attitude to bring it back to normalcy.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

