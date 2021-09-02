Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 2: Find out whether to invest in risky projects

Dear Gemini, today's prediction says the movement of the planets indicates that a beneficial shift is coming soon. If your day gets worsen, it will get better. Your ordinary life will be uneventful.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021
Gemini, you are disciplined and responsible!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, you are disciplined and responsible! Your ordinary life will be uneventful. The movement of the planets indicates that a beneficial shift is coming soon. Don't worry, Gemini, if you're having a bad day, things will get better. Do you know the fact that you are excellent managers too? This ability of yours will help you succeed at work as well. Way to go!

Gemini Finance Today

Risky projects rarely pay off, so avoid them at all costs. If you look at the big picture, you might lose a lot of money and have major doubts about your present actions and decisions. To avoid being a target of mini scams, make sure to stay away from such investments.

Gemini Family Today

When it comes to socializing, today will be a challenge. Everything seems to set you off and cause you to overreact. It is beneficial to review your thoughts before engaging in a challenging debate with your family or friends.

Gemini Career Today

You will encounter a number of great options as well as a number of possible duties simultaneously. Consider them as steppingstones towards success. Your coworkers are sincerely interested in assisting you. Take their help and guidance and excel.

Gemini Health Today

You have figured out how to employ your athletic abilities. Put them to work to revive your mind and body, restore your healthy balance, and maintain the look you have worked so hard to achieve. You are blessed with excellent health, Gemini! Maintain that.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your expectations of your beloved one will finally take shape and become fulfilled. Today is a great day for an outing or a romantic date. Offering roses is also a nice way to charm your partner. On the other hand, you can sit adjacent, talk for hours, learn more about each other. This will add strength and trust to your bond.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

