Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Keep an eye on your financial life
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Keep an eye on your financial life

Dear Gemini, today's prediction says that you have a trait of adaptability and versatility, but can be nervous and tense, at times. Hence, this will turn an average day into a favourable one, simply by projecting your positivity.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:10 AM IST
People born under this sign are adaptable and versatile, but can be nervous and tense, at times.

People born under this sign are adaptable and versatile, but can be nervous and tense, at times. Today, this will turn an average day into to a favorable one, simply by projecting your positivity. However, your financial side may need your attention.

 

Gemini Finance Today

 

Those who are finding it difficult to make ends meet may ease their problems by employing some saving principles and taking some actions, such as shifting to a less expensive place, selling major items that you no longer need, and the like. Safeguard your financial position by not letting anyone take advantage of you.

Gemini Family Today

 

Today, someone may highlight things that you never knew about yourself, so take it sportingly. You must keep your focus on people who mean the most to you, as they will be the ones who will help you out in your times of need. Pay attention to your feelings and rely more on your intuition.

 

Gemini Career Today

If you have big dreams about your business, it is best to shelve them for the moment due to certain circumstances that may become apparent in the near future. Those appearing for competitive exams will need to put their best foot forward and not hesitate to ask for advice from those who have been there, done that. 

 

Gemini Health Today

 

If you are working out, never do a series of exercises in one go, as it will simply tire you and not benefit your body. Being diagnosed with a medical condition may appear disheartening, but your recovery from it will be prompt. If you think positive, things will turn out positive too. 

 

Gemini Love Life Today

 

Today, you are likely to strengthen your loving bonds with partner by spending quality time and sharing sweet nothings with him/ her. Those freshly in love must learn to use the right words to express their feelings. 

 

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

