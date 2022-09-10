Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2022: An exotic trip on cards

Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for September 10, 2022 suggests, you may calm your parents by sitting near them and talking to them.

Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2022: Gemini, you may not experience any issues with your financial condition.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini, you may not experience any issues with your financial condition. You may know how to grow your saved money. You may spend a good amount of money to renovate your home. Your family may want to enjoy an exotic travel with you. You may calm your parents by sitting near them and talking to them. There may be peace and tranquility at home. Work wise, the day may not be good Gemini. There may be pointless discussion at work and you may be required to share your inputs on that. You may feel a bit irritated at work. Your colleagues may not support you in your work. Your health may stay good.

Gemini Finance Today Gemini, a good day for you as it may be possible that you get wealth in the form of a gift from a distant source. You may get a financial tip from an expert and this may help you in growing your economics. You may receive a payment today that you were expecting at a later stage.

Gemini Family Today You may add some valuable inputs to your new house. Your family may be happy with the present atmosphere at home. You may bring some antique artifacts for home décor. You may spend some time with your child’s academics.

Gemini Career Today You may need to learn from your experiences and move forward at work. You may need to stay alert on the work front as someone may try to manipulate the situation and harm your reputation. You may need to consolidate what you have learnt at work over the years.

Gemini Health Today Gemini, your health may remain stable today. You may be calm mentally and feel energetic on the physical front. You may feel good to work on your physical activity routine. You may be happy with the flexibility of your body.

Gemini Love Life Today Gemini, today you may experience love knocking your way. An improved love life may bring happiness to you and you may feel satisfied. You may get a pleasant surprise from your beloved.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui.

