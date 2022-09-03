Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 3, 2022:Promising day at professional front

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini natives may be brimming over with good ideas and your choice of activities brings gains beyond expectations. On the professional front, the day promises to be exciting. You may get a chance to shoulder additional responsibilities, which may later become the reason for your promotion. A strong source of secondary income may balance your financial needs. The day may be quite amiable for Gemini natives and peace may reign in their house. A new member is likely to arrive in the family, keeping everyone in good spirits. Gemini natives may also find time for socializing and following up on things that they love doing the most. Today you may feel caught in a situation, which could prevent you from taking action on the property front. Handle everything with patience. Gemini students may make their elders proud with their achievements. Some may get to fulfil their long-cherished dream of going abroad.

Gemini Finance Today

Financial benefits from a lucrative government contract are also on the table for some Gemini natives. Invest money on long-term projects only after considering their viability. A successful investment is likely to bring a bloom in financial health.

Gemini Family Today

Efforts to infuse a new spirit on the family front will depend on sharing each other’s concerns. Listening to the voice of wisdom of elders and avoiding jumping to conclusions would benefit Gemini natives. Those looking to expand their family may get lucky today.

Gemini Career Today

Working Gemini professionals are likely to see a boost in their careers. Your decision-making abilities are likely to be unrivalled on the professional front. A transparent work environment is likely to encourage you to give your best.

Gemini Health Today

Those suffering from medical problems are likely to enter a healthier phase of life. You may manage to remain regular in your workouts and benefit from strict discipline. Save yourself from wasting valuable energy on imagination only.

Gemini Love Life Today

Today sensuality may be at its peak. Your wit and charm would help in catching the attention of the opposite sex. Single Gemini individuals are likely to fall in love. Couples in a long-term relationship may cement their bond with a marriage commitment with the consent of their parents.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

