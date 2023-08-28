Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023 predicts financial success

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle crisis with confidence Have happy love relationship today, free from egos and frictions. Your career will see growth and financial success promises better & safe investments. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023. Despite the challenges, you will outshine others in the workplace.

The romantic relationship is packed with fun today. Despite the challenges, you will outshine others in the workplace. There will be enough wealth to invest smartly. Your health will also be good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You will meet up with someone exciting today. There will be a sense of belongingness which will transfer into a complete love affair. As the love stars are stronger, you can propose confidently and expect a positive response. Be patient in a relationship and always be a good listener. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. Some females will also get pregnant and unmarried Gemini females need to be careful while spending time with their lover.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional pressure efficiently. Some Gemini natives, especially females need to be careful about office politics today. A coworker or a senior colleague will conspire against you which may hamper your reputation. However, you may overcome this issue through dedication and commitment. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism. Those who aspire to move abroad for studies or jobs will resolve a major hurdle in the process today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Today you are good in terms of money. Some Gemini natives will be in a position to buy a new house or renovate the existing one. Female entrepreneurs will find success today. There will be funding from abroad which will improve the chances of business expansion. Though you can invest big amounts in the share market, ensure you have enough knowledge about it.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Those who have heart-related problems need to be careful in the first half of the day. Handle mental stress-related issues with care. Some Gemini females may develop coughing, sneezing, and ear-related infections. Children may complain about throat pain which may stop them from attending school. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

