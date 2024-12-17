Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts new projects ahead

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos hamper the life Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Be cool even while having trouble in your love life.

Keep the relationship intact and there is no place for egos. Ensure you prove the professional mettle and obtain the best results. Your wealth is positive.

Be cool even while having trouble in your love life. Despite the official challenges, you will meet the deadlines. Handle wealth smartly and look for ways to augment the wealth. Your health may develop minor issues.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Avoid unpleasant discussions in the love affair and keep the partner in good spirits. Be careful while expressing your emotions as your lover may misunderstand you. This may cause trouble in the love affair. Single Aries natives will be happy to meet someone special. Get the support of parents to take the love affair to the next level. You may pick the second part of the day for a romantic dinner. Some females may also get the support of their parents in marriage.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline at work and this will do wonders. Your seniors will trust your caliber and will assign new tasks that may be challenging. Some new projects will also keep your day busy. Be professional in your dealings and approach the clients with a positive attitude. Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role. Businessmen can confidently introduce new concepts without much pressure. There will also be new partnerships that will bring in more funds for trade expansions.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan which will help you handle monetary issues. You may require finance for your child’s education, extracurricular activity, or for travel. You may sell off a property or will buy a new one. Some Gemini natives will renovate their houses or even buy a new vehicle. Today is not good for long-term investments. You may also need to provide financial assistance to a needy friend today.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Minor chest-related infections may impact routine life. Females may develop gynecological issues while children should be careful about skin infections and minor bruises. Oral and vision-related issues will be common among Gemini natives today. Females taking part in adventure sports should be careful in the second part of the day.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)