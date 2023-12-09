Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 9, 2023 predicts sound health

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Troubles are temporary and face them with a smile.

Happiness is the key factor in your love life. Be sincere in both office and personal life. Settle the financial issues and your health is also good today.

Resolve minor issues in my love life and also take up new professional responsibilities as opportunities to prove my mettle at the office. Financial success will be at your side while health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to settle all the existing issues in your love life. Despite minor new issues, your relationship will be intact today. Female Gemini natives can expect to meet up with an ex-flame which will also lead to the rekindling of an old affair. All relationships are based on trust and never indulge in anything that can impact your love relationship. While you give space and respect to the partner, you should also ensure the egos are not hurt.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

There will be new options to try luck at the workplace. A jealous coworker will raise fingers at your performance and you need to handle this diplomatically. Do not get into arguments and ensure your focus is on the job. Healthcare professionals need to be extremely careful as they would have to handle some critical medical cases. Students may find the examinations a little tougher but they will be able to crack the papers.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Financial growth will be there and a freelancing option will also bring you additional income. A property that was tough to be sold will find a new buyer today. You will buy a two-wheeler or even a car today. Some females will spend on luxury items or even on a celebration today. You may also plan a vacation this weekend which will require financial expenditure.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Health is good and this gives you the confidence to move ahead with your plans. Start the day with mild exercise. Yoga and meditation are good ways to have control over physical and mental health. You may develop viral flu today and can also have digestive issues. Some children will also have oral health-related complaints that need to be addressed.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

