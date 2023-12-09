All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 9, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Job seekers are likely to land well paying jobs. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Love Focus: Job seekers are likely to land well-paying jobs.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. Keep travel options open-ended. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Avoid picking up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. It may be difficult to keep your mind at work today due to distractions. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. Today, you may find yourself much focused on completing all the pending work. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

LEO (Jul2 3-Aug 23)

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. You can expect a favourable outcome of a problem involving money. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector. Someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise. Someone close may help you out of an unfavourable situation. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Your cool and calculated moves will keep those who matter on the professional front happy. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: You will win over the one you love by being upfront in almost everything.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. You may be pulled up at work for something that you have failed to achieve. Family will appear most responsive to your needs. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong on the romantic front, so turn on your charm!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron