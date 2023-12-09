Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 9, 2023 expect a salary hike
Read Taurus daily horoscope for Dec 9, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy relationship packed with fun and adventure.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say no to worries and smile at odds
Make the day trouble-free with a happy love life & successful professional one. Good financial status demands smart investment plans. Health is also good.
Have a happy relationship packed with fun and adventure. Resolve the challenges at the workplace and also make smart financial decisions. Your health also demands proper diet and sleep.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Some Taurus natives will feel the relationship to be suffocating. It is wise to come out of it today. Single females attending a party today will invite attention and also proposals. Keep egos out and also be ready to accept the changes in life today. Those who are in the primary stage of their love life need to be more romantic in both conversation and actions. Married natives can plan a vacation or start a family.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Professional challenges will be there. Be innovative at team meetings and come up with new ideas and concepts. Your sincerity will get recognition. Marketing and salespersons will have to struggle to meet the target while government servicemen can expect a change in their position. Some Taurus natives will travel today for office purposes. Traders may have minor issues related to licenses with authorities. This can give trouble and it is good to settle this before things get complicated.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
You are financially prosperous as wealth will pour in from multiple sources. There can be minor disagreements with your spouse over money but your financial status will be unaffected. You may inherit a family property. Taurus females can expect a hike in their salary and will also be happy to buy a vehicle. You may also be able to repay a loan today.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Despite the horoscope predicting good health, it is wise to be careful while driving and while taking part in adventure sports. Some seniors may develop cardiac issues and females will complain about gynecological issues. Children playing outside will develop bruises. Avoid arguments at both home and office as it may impact your mental health, putting you under stress.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius