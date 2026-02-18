Gemini Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: An auspicious day to commence a partnership business

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, skip gossip in life Keep the love life intact and ensure you are a good listener. Consider new challenges at work that will help you grow in your career. Health is also good today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You are good in terms of love today. Your professional life will be smooth sailing with commitment. Handle wealth smartly and also ensure your health is good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today Do not insult the lover either through words or through gestures today. This may lead to major tremors in the coming days. Some love affairs may fail to take off today. It is good to have a positive attitude while spending time with your lover. A romantic evening is a good option to strengthen the bonding. Those who are planning to get married must be careful not to get hooked on office romance, as the partner will find this out today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today You need to continue the discipline at the workplace. Your negotiation skills will work at the interview tables. Some technical profiles will have hiccups today. Sales and marketing personnel will have a tough time meeting the target. However, banking, IT, legal, healthcare, and animation professionals will be successful in meeting the targets. A team project will develop issues in the initial stages, and you may take up the responsibility to move it ahead. Entrepreneurs may seriously consider new partnerships.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today The returns from previous investments may not be as good as per the expectation. This may also stop you from making crucial monetary decisions. Avoid property-related discussions within the family, as this may lead to arguments with siblings. Some students will require funds for admission to foreign universities. Those who intend to divide the wealth among children can pick the first part of the day.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today Health must be the priority today. You must be careful to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Avoid lifting heavy objects above the head in the evening hours. Females working in the kitchen should be careful about minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Skip alcohol for a day and continue a healthy lifestyle for better health. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)