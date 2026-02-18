Edit Profile
    Gemini Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: An auspicious day to commence a partnership business

    Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Those who intend to divide the wealth among children can pick the first part of the day.

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 11:49 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, skip gossip in life

    Keep the love life intact and ensure you are a good listener. Consider new challenges at work that will help you grow in your career. Health is also good today.

    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    You are good in terms of love today. Your professional life will be smooth sailing with commitment. Handle wealth smartly and also ensure your health is good today.

    Gemini Love Horoscope Today

    Do not insult the lover either through words or through gestures today. This may lead to major tremors in the coming days. Some love affairs may fail to take off today. It is good to have a positive attitude while spending time with your lover. A romantic evening is a good option to strengthen the bonding. Those who are planning to get married must be careful not to get hooked on office romance, as the partner will find this out today.

    Gemini Career Horoscope Today

    You need to continue the discipline at the workplace. Your negotiation skills will work at the interview tables. Some technical profiles will have hiccups today. Sales and marketing personnel will have a tough time meeting the target. However, banking, IT, legal, healthcare, and animation professionals will be successful in meeting the targets. A team project will develop issues in the initial stages, and you may take up the responsibility to move it ahead. Entrepreneurs may seriously consider new partnerships.

    Gemini Money Horoscope Today

    The returns from previous investments may not be as good as per the expectation. This may also stop you from making crucial monetary decisions. Avoid property-related discussions within the family, as this may lead to arguments with siblings. Some students will require funds for admission to foreign universities. Those who intend to divide the wealth among children can pick the first part of the day.

    Gemini Health Horoscope Today

    Health must be the priority today. You must be careful to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Avoid lifting heavy objects above the head in the evening hours. Females working in the kitchen should be careful about minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Skip alcohol for a day and continue a healthy lifestyle for better health. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

    Gemini Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
    • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
    • Symbol: Twins
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Silver
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Emerald

    Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

