Gemini Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: Your partner may be fortunate to get the approval for marriage

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options open Keep the love affair productive and ensure you also meet the professional requirements today. Do not spend money, as there will be challenges in the coming days. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Avoid arguments today and shower affection on the lover. Settle the professional issues and meet the demands at the workplace. Avoid blind investments today. Minor health issues may also come up.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Consider spending more time with your lover today to settle the issues of the past. Your partner may be fortunate to get the approval for marriage, and this will brighten up things in your life today. Your love life will be back on track after mild tremors in the second part of the day, and it is also good to be open in communication. Sit together today to discuss the issues in the affair and resolve them to be happy.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Hold your emotions at team meetings and skip confrontations with coworkers that may impact your professional image. Ensure your coworkers are in a good mood, and your professional instincts will work out while dealing with short-tempered clients. Some IT projects may not work out, and this may cause disappointment among techies. Job seekers can confidently attend interviews to clear them. Students should also put in efforts to clear the examinations today. Traders may face challenges related to licenses and policies.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Ensure you manage wealth carefully. Though you will receive money from different sources, there will also be expenses that will reflect in the bank account. Some females will buy electronic appliances, or will also require funds to buy a new property. You may also face legal issues, which will require a monetary settlement. You may renovate the house or even buy a two-wheeler.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues, and you must be careful if some pain in the chest or at joints occurs. Minor infections related to the eyes and ears will make children uneasy. Seniors may slip down today on a wet floor today, and those who drive a car in the evening hours may also have a minor accident. You should also be careful not to bring the office stress home. Those who lift heavy objects must ensure that no injuries happen.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

