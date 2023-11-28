close_game
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 28, 2023 predicts resolution of love issues

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 28, 2023 predicts resolution of love issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 28, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for Nov 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Handle issues within the love life with care.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Learn the art of smiling at odds

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 28, 2023 . Troubleshoot romance-related issues before things get out of hand.

Handle issues within the love life with care. Professionally you are good and this will reflect upon your financial status. Your health is also good today.

Troubleshoot romance-related issues before things get out of hand. Accomplish every assigned task at the office and financially you are in a strong position. Health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You will see some bright moments in the relationship today. Today is good to express your feelings and single Gemini natives will fall in love. The second half of the day is good to introduce your partner to the family and get consent for marriage. Female natives have high chances to conceive and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Those who are in long-distance relationships must have more communication and should also be supportive of each other.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Fortunately, you’ll see success in the job today. IT professionals will travel to the client’s office while your skills to negotiate will work while dealing with clients, especially from abroad. Businessmen may face the ire of authorities for not following the rules. This can cause financial loss. Those who are keen to switch the job will have no better time than this week. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies can expect good news today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth pouring in from different sources. Some Gemini natives will secure a good return from a part investment. Avoid finance-related arguments today and also settle all existing financial disputes. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and businessmen will see profits from businesses associated with textiles, banking, food, transport, construction, and electronics. You don’t need to stress about finance as you have good wealth in cards.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

While you have good health, you need to be careful about the health of your parents. Ensure that they have medicines on time. Seniors may develop chest-related infections which will need medical attention. Stay away from cold and aerated drinks and substitute them with fresh juice. Do not intake sugar in high quantities. Spare time to exercise on a daily basis.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

