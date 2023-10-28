Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts a new romance

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Love life and see it as an adventure

Resolve all troubles associated with romance. Professionally you are good while financial and health will also be at your side. Go for safe investments today.

Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will go strong as you will resolve them before the day ends. Prove your mettle at the office as you may get many opportunities. Financially, you are strong today. You are healthy both mentally and physically.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Those who are in a new relationship should spare time to know each other. You need to sit together to share emotions. This will strengthen the bond. Respect the partner and do not impose your thoughts. Love the person unconditionally and you’ll see the difference in life. It is good to skip the topics that may disturb the lover. Those who have a plan to take the relationship forward can get consent from parents.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You may travel for job reasons today. Some Gemini natives will quit their jobs to join a new office for a better package. Handle new assignments without apprehension as this will lead to better performance. Your communication skills will help to handle client-related issues. Government employees may have a location change today. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new businesses. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will disturb you. Money will come in from different sources and this will ensure a good lifestyle. You’ll see good returns from previous investments and this will also push you to more investments. Stock, trade, and speculative business will work out for you. You will also get a bank loan approved today. The second half of the day is good to buy a new vehicle.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You are lucky in terms of health. No major medical issue will trouble you. Despite minor ailments, your daily routine will be unaffected. Skip the junk food and tobacco to maintain physical health. Run every morning or evening in the park for about 30 minutes.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

