Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 19: You'll be rewarded very soon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to be more proactive and attentive about getting things the way you want them both in your expert and personal life today. Your savvy and dynamic qualities are likely to be enhanced and give you a new insight into the way you want to do things in life. There are times when you could become complacent, but your inner drive and zeal will push you to keep at it. For the most success, write down your tasks and intentions in the order of importance and make a start over the coming days. It is a great time to begin those new initiatives you were unsure of. Whether you want to adopt healthier habits or make better use of your time, now is your chance. You would be rewarded with success very soon.

Gemini Finance Today

You are likely to intensify your efforts to make money. An official trip is possible and may bring some unexpected gains for you. If you work with appropriate plans, you can double your profit in a short period.

Gemini Family Today

Your ability to persuade others is likely to help you maintain family peace all day. Your relations with your family elders or relatives may become harmonious. Your children may demonstrate better performance in their academics as well as other activities.

Gemini Career Today

You are likely to win accolades and have gained in your job. You should utilize your spare time to upgrade your skills and explore your true potential. Your efficiency is likely to be enhanced and you may be able to handle more tasks easily.

Gemini Health Today

You are likely to feel fit and well may possess an insatiable need for physical activity. Some cardio or shaking a leg in Zumba class could help you maintain radiant health. Avoid being lax with your dietary restrictions.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your new relationship can hit an impasse or roadblock due to a misunderstanding. Indulge in an honest conversation to find a solution. Avoid any undue haste in formalizing your romantic relationship. You may regret your decision if you are not careful.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026