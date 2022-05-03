Gemini Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your finances will be good as your professional front. It is likely to be full of new opportunities and offers. You are a selfless person and have always been a giver. But avoid being overgenerous in money matters. It may affect your savings. You are somebody who is a practical person and you don’t keep high expectations from anybody. This may help you finish your work faster and efficiently. Most often you are very ambitious, however, you must set more realistic goals. You are advised to embark on a solo trip and explore all that you have ever desired. The trip is likely to help you in rediscovering yourself and will be a refreshing experience. Property dealing can fruitful if while finalising any deal you take extra precautions. Your love life is expected to be a bit monotonous. Everything will be fine in the family and so will your health. So there's nothing to worry about.

Gemini Finance Today

Most of the time, you have taken a lot of calculated risks which may prove beneficial today. Your wisdom will help you in making more investments in the share market. Just be confident and courageous while entering into new ventures.

Gemini Family Today

It’s time to enjoy the day with the younger members of your family. Just try and strike a healthy conversation with them so that they can open up about their academic difficulties. Your mature perspective will most likely help them in overcoming their problems.

Gemini Career Today

You are advised to remain focused to achieve all your dreams. Your colleagues are likely to acknowledge your dedication and hard work. This praise and appreciation will most likely elevate your energy level and encourage you to perform even better in future projects.

Gemini Health Today

Those of you who are suffering from any minor health issue will experience relief with home medicines. However, you are advised to continue the home medicines to avoid relapse of the issue. You must resolve to start your day with exercise.

Gemini Love Life Today

The stars are not in your favour so you are advised to wait for the right moment. If you are planning to put forth a marriage proposal, then you are advised to put the plan on hold for a short while.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

