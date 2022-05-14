Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 14, 2022

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Day does not seem favourable for those who are planning to launch a new product or start a new business. Today, you should be more focused on your professional issues or business matters. Your good financial condition may help you manage sudden expenses and these expenses may be associated with medical emergency. You may have to take up some new responsibilities on the family front, but you are ready for it. Siblings or kids may need supervision, so this is the high time to take care of them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Discussion about something with parents or siblings may make you busier. Healthwise, this is a moderate day. You may have to work with small groups. Meeting with some influential people in social events is foreseen. Some spend a lot of time in virtual meetings.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below:

Gemini Finance Today:

You may buy electronic products today. Some may get opportunities of foreign collaborations. A trip may prove more expensive than your expectations. An antique piece may catch your attention and compel you to splurge today.

Gemini Family Today:

You may spend a lot of time on your social life. Some may plan trips with loved ones. You may invite relatives or friends over dinner and try to have a wonderful time with them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Career Today:

This is the high time to put a lot of energy into your business and improve your skills. Those who have been preparing for interviews, they may find it easy to crack big interviews.

Gemini Health Today:

Gemini, this is a moderate day and you should be cautious if you are pregnant. Some minor shoulder or abdomen issues are indicated. Some may join fitness program.

Gemini Love Life Today:

This is a good time for partner search, so avoid wasting this opportunity. You may focus on new relationships or put efforts to strengthen the bond of love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON