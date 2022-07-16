Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 16,'22 states, relaxed approach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Your best trait is that you are genuine and clever. You are inclined to learn new things. Your attractive personality provides motivation to others. You are skilled at communication and able to convince people to adapt your ideas and thoughts. Being a fantastic partner, you are always open to listen and understand. You are awfully faithful and like to spend time with friends and family. You are lively and this quality makes you a terrific companion. You are extremely entertaining, adaptable and outgoing. However, this quality brings in less commitment at your end. Your flexible nature results in a change of thoughts just in a flash. You find it difficult to promise things to people. However, you do not believe in hiding things. You are expressive and clear about your feelings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today Anything related to money will be good for the day. You will have extra benefits accruing from your hard work. This will be in the form of incentives. Abundant finance will be available for the day. In fact, you will be able to increase your savings.

Gemini Family Today There are chances of heated arguments among the family members. To handle things in a better way, you will be required to adapt a relaxed approach. Maintain your calm and do not use harsh words or tone with anyone in the family.

Gemini Career Today You are suggested to adopt a patient attitude today. Lack of consistency may come up as a constraint in the near future. Just focus towards your work and the day will shape in a smooth manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today There will be no health problems on this day. You will be full of energy. Your love for exercise, yoga, jogging and cardio will help you stay fit. Eating well and also burning fat will be your focus.

Gemini Love Life Today You will be able to maintain a good relationship with your partner. This will be because of your proper understanding which you will share with each other. Your partner will complement you for your ideas. There won’t be any arguments.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON