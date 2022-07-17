Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily prediction for July 17, '22 states, feel sensitive

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Your ability to succeed financially will not only reward you with accolades but also open doors to further prospects for advancement. Your persistence will likely help you come to a creative financial solution today. Make every effort to keep the kids secure and prevent hostility in the home. Everyone in the household, including you, will feel relieved. To put oneself ahead of others, you should keep improving your technical abilities. You know how to turn a weakness into a strength. Add laps to your morning walk or run on the treadmill for another 5 minutes. Anyway, take a moment to get back on track today. Having sentiments of mistrust for your relationship may be causing you to feel sensitive and distracted today.

Gemini Finance Today The chances for your financial future improve today. There are strong signs that you are likely to be given or allocated a significant task at work that will result in financial rewards. There are additional hints that it might also result in an increased wealth.

Gemini Family Today If there has been recent conflict within your family, you might notice that it is finally coming to an end. Do your best to maintain this tranquilly and harmony inside your house. Only discuss contentious and divisive problems with your family members in private to prevent further clashes and arguments.

Gemini Career Today You may need to make some decisions today at work to improve your job prospects. You should keep in mind that your performance and outcomes will have a direct impact on how your career develops.

Gemini Health Today You are consuming too many empty calories due to the stress you are experiencing lately. The way to counter this today is to make sure you do some extra exercise.

Gemini Love Life Today You might be doubting your lover because of flirtatious nature. If challenges in your relationship develop today, you may also want to put your head in the sand to avoid getting sucked into pointless dramas. It's acceptable to avoid conflict, but make sure you voice your concerns.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

