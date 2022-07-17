Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Conserving money can become your prime concern. A new initiative on the professional front will be received well. Eating right will keep your system in a fine fettle. You may have to bear the brunt of taking spouse or lover for granted. Much fun awaits some in a journey. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful. You are likely to come out the winner in a close competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front are likely to find you on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you can find your financial situation stabilising. Professional scene looks favourable, but may totally involve you. This is the right time for getting back in shape. Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the guests. Discomfort is likely to be faced in a long journey. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front. Some of you will need to learn to live your life fully.

Love Focus: Those contemplating love marriage are likely to succeed in their mission!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A house rented out is likely to give good returns. You are likely to get an opportunity to improve your professional skills. A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. Friends or cousins can come and make the home front lively. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports. Your meticulous ways are likely to set an example for others.

Love Focus: Your immature actions may put lover off and spoil an exciting evening out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. Positive developments at work can keep you in an upbeat mood. Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead. You can long to meet someone residing out of town.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial worry becomes a thing of the past as you search out new avenues for earning. Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. A domestic situation can have you in an emotional turmoil. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation may lead you to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. Your decisions at workplace are likely to hit the mark and boost your reputation. Home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive. Guidance of seniors may prove a boon for those facing tough times on the academic front.

Love Focus: A stagnant love life may make some desperate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money from unexpected sources is likely to be received. You will need to attend to a complaint expeditiously at work. Changed diet will help in coming back in shape. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to some tourist destination.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A loss-making venture may turn profitable and improve your financial situation. Those working from home can expect a good break. Some of you are about to discover the fun element of exercising. Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. A journey will be fun. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover, so expect a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. You can be at the receiving end at work for a tardy job. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. You will be able to prepare well for a competition.

Love Focus: Romantic front remains rosy and provide you a sense of great fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! The kind of tasks you are being assigned at work may not be to your liking. A changed routine will be good for overall health. Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquility at home. You are likely to go with the wishes of a family youngster in choosing a vacation destination. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Making plans together with lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money comes to you from an unexpected source. The raise you had been expecting will become a reality soon. You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. You may not be able to achieve your objective for which you undertook a long journey. Some of you can enjoy a drive in your new car.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm are certain to put lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will start managing your finances well and also save something for the rainy day. Your professional soundness will be your greatest asset at work. A home remedy provides a miracle cure for an ailment that has been troubling you for long. You can be fed up doing the bidding of others on the domestic front. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from lover today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

