Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily prediction for July 17, '22 states, fresh start

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) You can be driven by a desire to clean house, both literally and figuratively. If your surroundings are well-organized, it is easier to think. If you ditch the clutter in both your surroundings and the things you’re carrying around in your heart, you can feel a weight lift for a fresh start. You will be fully aware by now that you cannot forecast or stop all financial issues. Realizing that there are no shortcuts to achievement, you learn that effort is the only way to succeed. If there is no trust in your relationship, it will deteriorate. Jealousy has no place in a happy romantic relationship. You'd be better off just having an honest and open discussion about it. You may be worried about headaches today.

Virgo Finance Today You could suffer from some monetary loss, which would be a setback. Make sure you have enough cash saved up to cover your bills should these issues rear their ugly heads nowadays.

Virgo Family Today Focus on building trust and communication with your family members in order to develop harmonious relationship. Spend some time today talking to your children one-on-one and resolving any issues that have been building up covertly and discreetly.

Virgo Career Today You would have the chance to apply your ingenuity and ideas to solve difficulties in the current challenging times on the professional front. You concentrate on the outcome and work to assemble a productive team around you.

Virgo Health Today Headaches may be due to excessive stress, anxiety, or fatigue. Therefore, you should immediately start using relaxation techniques such as meditation and deep breathing exercises. These helps reduce frequency and severity.

Virgo Love Life Today In order to prevent a rift in your relationship, you are advised to strive to curb your jealousy. Both you and your partner should avoid harboring any jealousy toward one another's pals. Pop the question only if you are certain of the answer, otherwise don’t rush things and spend some more time together!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

