Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 17,'22 states, positive vibe

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Stay with usual course today and avoid making any significant financial decisions. You will gradually work your way out of this precarious situation. Never forget that equal contributions from all members make bond more powerful. Find a place to work or study today that will allow you to avoid distractions. Be clear about your priorities and remain focused. If you think your health is good, you feel good too. It is a perfect day for activities like gardening, cooking, baking and even for a nice house warming get-together. No doubt your energy level will move up. This day is positive and perfect for practicing yoga. It's the give-and-take in your relationship that will make your love life more harmonious.

Capricorn Finance Today You feel like you're in a financial bind right now. You could not know how you would escape a tight financial situation and can even feel ashamed of your current financial standing.

Capricorn Family Today It's a day to acknowledge and appreciate your family’s love and support. You should feel free to let them take care of you because you need it and they would like doing it for you. Don't forget to acknowledge and strive to return their efforts when you can, though. You'll see how much better your relationship gets with time.

Capricorn Career Today You will discover that your focus is easily diverted from your obligations today, so you must plan ahead to reduce distractions. If you can stay focused today, you can find that getting a lot done comes naturally.

Capricorn Health Today From a health point of view, it's not a bad day for you. You will learn something new that will encourage you. If you keep your meals and breaks, you can relax and sail all day long

Capricorn Love Life Today On the personal front, everything is not right. There may likely be an emotional clash today. You might experience a hardship in expressing your sentiments today. Hard decisions will simply make your partner feel bad.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

