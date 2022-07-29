Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 29,'22 states, try to adapt

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for July 29, 2022 suggests, adapting yourself to different situations is easy for you and you never regret.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) You are talkative and this makes you stand out even in a huge crowd. You love to be surrounded by interesting people all the time. You are fun loving and enjoy every moment of life. Your outgoing nature never makes you sit at home alone. Adapting yourself to different situations is easy for you and you never regret. You are flexible and are ready to bring any kind of change with varying circumstances. You are intelligent and are able to handle multiple things simultaneously, and fortunately, you have the potential to outshine in each one of them. You believe in making others happy by saying things that they want to hear. You keep your true feelings inside as you never wish to hurt others.

Gemini Finance Today You will love to be in your comfort zone as your earnings will remain stable. It will be a usual day for finance related activities. You will also avoid looking at exploring new ways of earning and will be at ease with what you have.

Gemini Family Today It’s going to be fun time with all family members. There will be celebration and laughter. Your will get lot of blessings from elders and affection from youngsters. It will be a truly satisfying day.

Gemini Career Today You will need to handle matters carefully. Self-control is necessary when dealing with associates. Don’t be in a rush, just keep yourself open to whatever new ways come to you to deal with situations.

Gemini Health Today Health looks perfect for you. You will be in good shape and will adore life to its best. Eat well, dance, exercise, do physical activities; whatever you like, you will enjoy to the finest level.

Gemini Love Life Today Invest your energy in making your spouse cheerful. Stay away from any arguments or disapprovals and you will be good to go. Support your partner in the best possible manner and love is bound to come to you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

