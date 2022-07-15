Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 15, '22 states, career issues

Gemini(May 21-June21) This will be a confusing and mentally demanding day for you filled with many ups and downs. On several fronts you will experience extreme highs and in others extreme lows. Many new deals and opportunities can come your way and today is a great day for new starts. Although treading with caution will help you in the long run. Your enthusiasm and spirit will be your allies today and it would also help to seek out the advice of like-minded people. No matter what issues you might face today, you will find a positive approach towards everything. You could also find unlikely allies in your various pursuits.

Gemini Finance Today Existing financial investments will continue to prosper with moderate developments. It would be advisable to refrain from any new investment opportunities. You could face some unexpected expenditures which can easily be dealt with thorough careful planning.

Gemini Family Today This is an excellent day for family bonding. You’ll find bliss while being among relatives. Estranged relatives could also try to reach out to you. This is the ideal time for the family trip you have been putting off for so long.

Gemini Career Today Issues may continue to persist in the workplace. It would be wise to go against your nature of being overtly friendly and try to keep a low profile. Your approach no matter how positive could be perceived differently by your peers as well the management.

Gemini Health Today Your health favours you today. You may have an inner-craving to change your diet. Starting a workout regimen could also become part of your plan on investing in your health.

Gemini Love Life Today Existing romances will continue fairly well. For those that are single there are chances of meeting someone. Getting too involved too fast is not advisable, so being in control of your nature and taking things slow can help.

Lucky Number: 2Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

