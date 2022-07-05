Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 5, '22 states, stay cautious

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Today, Geminis are likely to participate in some auspicious activities. It may fill your household with happy vibes and harmony. Those involved in foreign collaborations are likely to enjoy a very favourable day. You are advised to stay cautious on the professional front early in the day. Your competitors may try to overpower you which can impact your job prospects. Practice yoga or meditation as a stress buster. Some of you may even find a solution to tackle your insomnia. Money wise-it appears to be a favourable day. Things will go the way you had wanted and business progress will be satisfactory. Love life may confuse some Geminis. Those studying in higher classes are likely to excel in their respective field. Efforts of Gemini natives to bag a scholarship may also succeed. Some of you may go ahead with your plan to purchase or sell a property. Good profits indicated for some. A trip to a nearby place may give you a chance to test your new vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today The day may prove beneficial for those working in overseas markets. They may be able to crack a new deal and even make new connections. There would be no problem as far as cash and finance are concerned. You will meet each expense today with adequateness.

Gemini Family Today There may be some occasion at your home or you may have a get-together with your extended family or close friends. You will stay happily busy with household chores. The ambience at home will be pleasant.

Gemini Career Today Today, Geminis are likely to get success after difficulties. Your opponents will try to put you down; hence you are advised to be vigilant. Sometimes you may find yourself in a situation where it may be difficult for you to make any decision. Your expenses may also shoot up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today You will continue with the discipline in your regime and enjoy good health. You may be able to find yourself a solution post-work to unwind so you can sleep better. You also need to get back to spiritual practice and maybe try chanting.

Gemini Love Life Today Single Geminis are likely to be confused about their feelings towards people they have recently connected with. Take your time to get your clarity. Do not rush into things. Those in a long-term relationship may be urged to settle down and think about marriage.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON