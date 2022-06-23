Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June23, '22 states, romantic trip

Dear Gemini your daily astrological predictions for June 23, 2022 suggests, you should take care of the health of someone in your family and be available for him or her.
Gemini Daily Horoscope for June 23, 2022: Day seems moderate and you may face some financial issues.
Published on Jun 23, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21)

Day seems moderate and you may face some financial issues. Be careful while signing a business contract. Some may try hard to mingle with new co-workers or cope up with new work settings. It may take some time to get a hang of new technologies, but things may be under control after a while.

You should take care of the health of someone in your family and be available for him or her. Things may go normal on the love front. Singles may desperately look for a love partner. Some may go on trips and enjoy the time a lot.

Gemini Finance Today:

Day does not seem favorable on the financial front. Loss in business is indicated. Be careful before investing any attractive or lucrative scheme. Try to keep your savings intact by preventing overspending.

Gemini Family Today:

Parents may insist you to join a social event or force you to do something you don't want. Elders in home may expect you to spend some time with them. Stay calm and avoid being short tempered in order to maintain peace and harmony at home.

Gemini Career Today:

Day seems moderate on the work front. There are chances of getting promoted. Freelancers or entrepreneurs can have a good day. All those who are waiting for their hard work to be recognized may get rewarded.

Gemini Health Today:

Day seems moderate. Some may recover from a chronic health issue, but still feel dull or low. It is good to spend time in upgrading your skills. Opting for some holistic therapies like yoga may be beneficial and help you achieve good physical and mental health.

Gemini Love Life Today:

A romantic trip is on the cards. Married couples may think about new ways to add more fun to their love life. Those who are eligible and looking for a life partner may find a match.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver

