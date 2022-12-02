Gemini Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: Check your love predictions

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It is a perfect day for you and your family. Daily Astrological Predictions says, there is a high chance of an engagement or marriage function at one of your relatives' places. It will be a memorable trip for you and your family. While you will have a wonderful family time today, your mood at work may not be as good as it used to be. You could get into a disagreement with your team member regarding a proposal which may create a misunderstanding between you and your coworkers. However, it is advised to seek advice from your boss and there are chances that your boss will be able to provide the support you require today. You will earn moderate profits in your business today.

Gemini Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You will do average business today with a decent profit by the end of the day. You could receive a lot of calls from your vendors requesting you to clear up your pending bills. It is wise not to keep any bills pending and pay all dues today. This could be a challenge for you as your business has not earned the expected returns in recent times. However, clearing your debt will help you grow your business in the coming months.

Gemini Family Today

Today is celebration time for your family. There is a high chance of receiving an invitation from one of your cousins for their wedding or engagement. Make sure to pick up some fine wine for your cousin.

Gemini Career Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are high chances that you do not receive the support and help that is required from your project team member. A conflict may arise between you two. However, your boss recognizes your intelligence and you will receive sufficient support from your boss today.

Gemini Health Today

Your health and mind are in perfect shape today. It is a pleasant day to start with some yoga and stretching exercises. This will help you to deal with any unexpected situations during the day and relieve you of any physical or mental discomfort at work.

Gemini Love Life Today

It's been a while since you've been on a date with your partner. There are high chances that your partner is missing you at the moment and could be upset too. Try to contact your loved one in the evening and plan something romantic to cheer the person up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON