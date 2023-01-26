Gemini Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: A sense of joy and peace

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a good day for Gemini natives to participate in happy pursuits. Daily Astrological Predictions says, a sense of joy and peace could permeate your home. It may prove to be a beneficial day for those working with foreign partners. It seems like a good day financially. Everything will work out how you hoped it would, and your company's performance will improve to your satisfaction. In the morning, it's best to tread carefully and professionally. Job security is at risk if your rivals succeed in undermining you. To relieve stress, try yoga or meditation. Maybe some of you will learn something that will help you get some sleep. The Gemini love life can be baffling to some. Those who attend more rigorous educational institutions have a better chance of becoming achieving goals. Scholarship applications may also be fruitful. Some of you can move forward with your intended real estate transaction, which may be a handsome profit. Taking your new car on a short trip could allow you to try it out in real life.

Gemini Finance Today

People who are active in international markets could find the day to be productive. They could strike up a new business relationship. No worries about money or finances are expected. Today, you will have more than enough money to cover your costs.

Gemini Family Today

There could be a celebration at your place or a gathering of relatives and friends. Cleaning and cooking will keep you happily occupied. The home environment will be cosy and relaxing.

Gemini Career Today

Despite setbacks, Geminis today are likely to achieve their goals. However, keep an eye out for the sabotage tactics your rivals are sure to employ. Decision-making can be challenging at times. The cost of living for you and your family might also increase.

Gemini Health Today

You'll maintain your regimen's discipline and reap the benefits of improved health. You can find a way to relax after a long day at work that will allow you to get a more restful night's sleep. You should also rededicate yourself to spiritual pursuits, such as chanting.

Gemini Love Life Today

You might find it difficult to identify your feelings for new people you've met. If you need some time to think it over, take it. Those dating for a while may be encouraged to take the next step and consider marriage.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

