Gemini Horoscope Today, March 15, 2023: Expect a family trip

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The day may bring mixed results on the health front. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may feel good and indulge in swimming, dancing, massaging, and self-care. You may stick to healthier options. Committed couples may plan to exchange vows to be together forever. This is a good day and you may have fun at the wedding of someone close. A celebratory aura may keep you in a good mood and help you reduce work stress.

Some may splurge while on a leisure trip or family picnic. Dining out with loved ones is indicated. Financial front seems good and you may get unexpected wealth from multiple sources. It is the right time to reach experts to learn how to manage finances well. Everything seems in sync, but some work issues may crop up and make you feel stuck in your current job.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

You may have great saving plans and strategies to make profit. Some may start their new travel business. Investing in a commercial property may turn out profitable for future.

Gemini Family Today:

Gemini natives may be high in energy and spirits and think about getting in touch with old buddies and throwing a party for them. Married couples may plan to extend their family.

Gemini Career Today:

Things may not be favorable on the work front. You may be impatient at work and want immediate results. It's good to control your impatient nature as good things take time to happen.

Gemini Health Today:

The day may bring mixed results on the health front. Excess consumption of spicy or junk food may cause health issues, so try to avoid it. You should join a fitness regime or plan a routine exercise.

Gemini Love Life Today:

There is a possibility of a romantic encounter. You may take some mature decisions and things may work out in your favor. You may find ways to form a stronger bond with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026