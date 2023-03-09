Gemini Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Job promotion indicated

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Chances of an appraisal and promotion are high. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may get an offer from your dream company. Strategic partnerships are likely to prove quite lucrative for business owners. You may adopt a positive outlook throughout the day. A zealous attitude can make you ditch bad habits. You may have to be a little stingy with money. Relying on a single source of income may not gel with your high expectations and lifestyle standards. Some may find solace in the love of their life. A new love interest can walk in and startle you. The familial space remains calm as a millpond. You may come back to a quiet household and enjoy a peaceful day. Hasty investments may disrupt this peace, so avoid taking any impulsive decisions. Don’t forget to carry your medication if you wish to travel.

Gemini Finance Today

Expenses may increase as you struggle to divide the disposable income. Excessive spend on frivolities can be a problem. You may get your hands on a cheap deal and save some bucks. Money remains to be stable though.

Gemini Family Today

Kids may be busy in their school work as you feel your home to be a little quiet. Those with families, may get to spend some time with their spouse. Family members may be in busy in their own lives and that might give you enough time to deal with your thoughts.

Gemini Career Today

You may be looking at multiple job offers today. the stars have blessed you with good opportunities. Sales people and brokers can expect a good margin today. Those in business can back some profitable deals in textiles.

Gemini Health Today

Your mind may wander off to unchartered areas today. Spending some time with yourself can calm the storm of thoughts. Avoid having too many spices as it may upset your stomach. Overall, a healthy disposition can be expected today.

Gemini Love Life Today

The time may be right to create some new connections. Let love flow into your life. A close friend may surprise you with their feelings. Love can come from unexpected sources today leaving you quite astonished.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

