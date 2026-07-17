Spain sweat over Lamine Yamal's fitness as Barcelona star misses full team training session

Lamine Yamal trained separately from his teammates on Thursday as Spain prepares for Sunday's FIFA World Cup final vs defending champions Argentina. The Spanish winger played the full match in Spain's semi-final win over France. Meanwhile, Pedro Porro trained separately and was substituted in the 85th minute against France after experiencing muscle discomfort. Spain's Lamine Yamal is dealing with fitness issues. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

According to reports, Yamal was heavily fatigued after the match and is also dealing with some physical issues. Meanwhile, Luis de la Fuente revealed after the France match that Porro is dealing with muscle overload and will be evaluated further before the final.

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Porro has played 444 minutes in this World Cup, edging past Marcos Llorente for the starting right-back spot. He scored in the Round of 32 clash vs Austria and then in the 2-0 win vs France.

Will Lamine Yamal play in the final? Meanwhile, ESPN reports that both players are expected to be available for the final. The decision to have both players train separately has been taken as part of workload management.

Yamal has played 496 minutes in this campaign and started every match for Spain, except for the opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde.

"As far as I know, Lamine has nothing serious. I've just spoken with the medical staff, and everything looks positive," De la Fuente said.

Spain began their campaign on a sour note, held to a 0-0 draw by debutants Cape Verde. But then the reigning European champions bounced back to winning ways, beating Saudi Arabia and Spain with ease. They conceded their only goal of the tournament in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Belgium. Against France, they were the underdogs, but shut out the Les Bleus with ease as Rodri dictated tempo, and the backline restricted the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele to half-chances.

Mikel Oyarzabal has been Spain's unsung hero and has scored five goals in their run to the final. He scored the winning goal in the Euro 2024 final win against England. He also has three goals in this World Cup's knockout stages. The Real Sociedad star lacks the star quality of many of his teammates, but has probably been their best player in this World Cup.

The biggest match-up will be Yamal vs Messi. The young Barcelona star was photographed with Messi when he was just a baby. Now the 19-year-old is one of the best players in the world and is also heralded by many Barcelona fans as Messi's successor.