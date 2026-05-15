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    Gemini Horoscope Today, May 15, 2026: Someone from the past may return for closure, not reunion

    Gemini Horoscope Today: The past may return, but only to help your heart heal and move on.

    Published on: May 15, 2026 5:39 AM IST
    Edited by Kanakanjali Roy
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    Gemini ( May 21- Jun 21)

    Daily horoscope prediction says,

    Today carries a soft and reflective energy that may pull your thoughts toward the past. A memory, familiar feeling, or even someone from another chapter of your life could quietly return to your mind. There is something valuable for you to understand here, but the purpose is not to pull you backward. The past often returns when it has something left to teach. This is your chance to notice how much you have grown and how differently you now see what once felt difficult. Healing happens when you honour what was and still choose to keep moving forward.

    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Love Horoscope Today

    Love may feel especially emotional and reflective today. For single individuals, someone from the past could return through a memory, message, or unexpected thought. This may stir old feelings, but not every return is meant to restart what once ended. Some people return simply to help you understand what your heart has already outgrown.

    For those in relationships, old emotional patterns may come to the surface for healing. This is a beautiful time for honest reflection and softer conversations. Love feels lighter when the past is understood instead of carried.

    Career Horoscope Today

    Something from your past may offer helpful guidance in your work life. An old contact, unfinished idea, or previous experience could return with useful meaning. Trust what your past has taught you and apply those lessons with maturity. You are wiser now, and that wisdom can help shape better professional choices.

    Money Horoscope Today

    Financially, this is a good day to learn from earlier experiences. Past mistakes made do not need to become future fears. Instead, let them become practical wisdom and lessons. Stability grows when your choices are guided by understanding not emotions.

    Health Horoscope Today

    Your energy feels low, so give yourself permission to slow down. Quiet reflection, comforting routines, and emotional rest will help restore your inner balance. Gentle care will support both your mind and body today.

    Advice for the day

    Carry something old but meaningful for emotional comfort and grounding. Keep Moonstone close for healing and balance. Pink Opal will support peace, softness, and emotional release as your heart gently moves forward.

    (Inputs by Kishori Sud)

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Gemini Horoscope Today, May 15, 2026: Someone From The Past May Return For Closure, Not Reunion

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