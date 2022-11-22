Gemini Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Trust the process

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

When it comes to patience, you are well packed and sufficient. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you conduct your research and perform every task with sheer determination. This will take you long ways. Your mentors, employers and friends find this aspect of you truly amusing and respectable. You are likely to benefit greatly from this nature of yours. Currently, there may be occasional instances of minor disagreements and tense family relations. It is common for family members to have small fights these days. If someone around you seems to be irritated, it is better to give them the space they need instead of initiating an argument. Be careful not to get entangled in any unnecessary clashes today, so avoid unnecessary disagreements. The only way to reach the top of your calibre is through utmost patience and determination. You are about to reach your ultimate destination very soon.

Gemini Health Today

Have you been taking your medicines on time? Although you don’t seem to find any prominent issues regarding your health, it is better to stay in the healthier side. Avoid eating processed items.

Gemini Finance Today

Today you might feel like you are drowning in redundant debts and there is no way out of this situation. There actually is a way out and that is earning. Seek the solution and get it resolved.

Gemini Profession Today

If you are a college student, you will be placed in a prestigious company. This profile will carry you to your milestone. Treat your close ones when good news arrives.

Gemini Family Today

There may be occasional instances of minor disagreements and tense family relations. It is common for family members to have small fights. You need to know the right way out of these situations.

Gemini Romance Today

You and your partner will arrive at a stable destination of the relationship today. You finally feel passionate about each other. Spend the evening together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

